SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The Senate Select Committee on Ethics has sent South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham a letter of admonition.

According to the letter, the committee received a complaint that Graham solicited campaign contributions for then-U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker during an interview in the Russell Senate office building in November 2022.

The letter states that soliciting campaign contributions in federal buildings violates senate ethics.

It also notes a similar complaint from October 2020 that was dismissed.

Read the entire letter below: