AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — School is almost over and that means many college and high school grads will be heading out into the real world. One of the biggest issues they are going to face today is money. How do they approach it? What can they do make sure they have control of their finances and that their finances don’t have control over them? Any proven ways to get ahead?

Steve Siebold is a self-made millionaire, certified financial educator, and author of the book ‘How Money Works.’ He says that sadly, most grads have been brainwashed with dozens of negative beliefs and philosophies about money which virtually guarantees them a life of financial mediocrity. He says most graduates have the potential to make millions if they can change the way they approach money.

Siebold joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share tips.