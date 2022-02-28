GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on Georgia registered businesses and Georgia investors to stop business with Russia in solidarity with Ukraine and to help support their fight for freedom and democracy.

As Secretary of State, Raffensperger serves as the Commissioner of Securities and oversees the registration of businesses in Georgia.

“I am calling on all Georgians to do their part to support the people of Ukraine in their fight to defend against Russia’s aggression in Europe,” said Raffensperger. “Putin has made clear his designs to roll back the progress of democracy and freedom in the world, and the people of Ukraine are bearing the brunt of his violent revisionism. I am calling on the people of Georgia to cease any business with Russia or investment in Russian assets, or companies that support Russia, to demonstrate our resolve on the side of liberty and freedom from tyranny.”

The Secretary’s call follows Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week.

Raffensperger’s Securities Division registers securities offered or sold in Georgia, oversees firms and individuals selling securities or providing investment advice in Georgia, enforces the Securities Act through criminal, civil and administrative procedures, and promotes financial literacy and investor education as part of investor protection.

Raffensperger also oversees the registration of businesses in Georgia.

As of February 2022, there were more than 1.3 million businesses registered in the state of Georgia.