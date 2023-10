AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second person is behind bars for the Murder of an Augusta man.

20-year-old Kentrell Allen is accused of killing 33-year-old Dwayne Tillman.

Tillman was shot September 15th on Fairmount Street; he died at the scene.

21-year-old Traveon Wade is also charged in Tillman’s Murder.

Both Allen and Wade remain in the Richmond County Jail.