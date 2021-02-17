Second dose vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, rescheduled due to threat of severe weather

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Those that are scheduled to get their 2nd Moderna vaccine tomorrow, Thursday, February 18th, will have to wait until Monday, February 22nd.

It’s only for people who received their first dose of Moderna vaccine by appointment at First Baptist Church on January 21st.

These changes do not affect the second-dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday, February 19, at First Baptist.

These are not walk-in vaccination clinics.

Participants should arrive at their scheduled time and must present the corresponding vaccination cards they were given when they received the first dose.

Any additional changes will be posted here or on the University Health Care System Facebook Page.