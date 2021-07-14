Second Burke County man sentenced to federal prison for operating illegal pill factory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A second Burke County man has been sentenced to federal prison for operating an illegal pill factory from his home.

74-year-old Cedrick Gabriel Brown a.k.a. “Pop” was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Randal J. Hall to 60 months in prison after Brown plead guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

In addition to the prison sentence, Brown will also be required to serve three years of supervised release.

47-year-old Telly Savalas Carswell, Brown’s codefendant, is serving a sentence of 168 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and To Distribute Methamphetamine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Estes said, “This sentence finalizes the investigation and prosecution of two men who profited from spreading poison in a rural community. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who would make money from misery.”

An investigation into Carswell and Brown began in January 2020 after U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents tracked the delivery of a commercial pill press to a Midville residence. Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies and DEA agents searched the home May 7, 2020 and found the pill press, methamphetamine, heroin and other drugs, nearly $9,000 in cash and drug manufacturing/trafficking paraphernalia.

Both Brown and Carswell have extensive criminal records, including state convictions for drug trafficking.

Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division said, “’Garage manufacturers’ like this defendant continue to use pill presses which ultimately hurt and kill unsuspecting users. DEA and its law enforcement partners are committed to keeping our communities safe by removing drug pushers like this defendant. He will spend well-deserved time in federal prison.”

The investigation was lead by the DEA and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Josephson.