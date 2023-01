AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A Disney experience is headed to the CSRA to benefit the Augusta Youth Debutante Society.

On Saturday, January 14, the second annual Bentlee’s Fairytale Ball will be held at Sacred Heart Cultural Center in Augusta. This year’s theme is WINTER Wonderland.

Tiana, Cinderella, Elsa, Anna, Snow White, Belle, and Aladdin will be there.

Commen and Bentlee Gunn joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.