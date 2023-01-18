Oklahoma (AP) – Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10.

FILE – This image provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows a missing persons flyer for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who authorities say has been missing since Jan. 10, 2023. The missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday, Jan. 17. The search for the child is now a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol via AP, File)

Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town.

FILE – This photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff’s Office shows Alysia Adams. A 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was reported missing and Adams, her caretaker, alongside her husband Ivon Adams, were arrested on charges of neglect after a postal carrier found the girl’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside, authorities said. The missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by husband Ivon Adams, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Caddo County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) FILE – This booking photo provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation shows Ivon Adams. Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges on Jan. 12, 2023. A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect.

The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.