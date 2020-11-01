Search is on for man involved in kidnapping, assault in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office need your help finding a suspect.

Authorities say 38-year-old Miles Foreman is wanted for a kidnapping and aggravated assault that took place at 1700 Peach Orchard Road. He’s known to frequent the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road.

Foreman was last seen in a gray Nissan sedan. Miles Foreman is considered armed and dangerous.

He’s described as an African American man, standing at 5’8, and weighing 175 pounds. Foreman has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.