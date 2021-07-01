Search for possible drowning victim enters second day in Columbus

This story is being updated here:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS rescue boats were on the Chattahoochee River early this morning, beginning the second day of searching for a Columbus man officials believe drowned yesterday morning.

Battalion Chief Bryan Watson said crews were searching again at 7 a.m.

The man went into the river off Waveshaper Island in downtown Columbus late Tuesday afternoon. The search began shortly after and continued until dark last night.

Today’s search is concentrated on the area between the Dillingham Street Bridge and the Oglethorpe Bridge. This afternoon crews and a helicopter were searching as far south as Rotary Park.

Watson tells News 3 that rescuers are looking for a 32-year-old man.

A command post is set up behind the Convention & Trade Center.

Fire and EMS responded to Waveshaper Island yesterday at 5 p.m.. Two witnesses saw a man enter the water. When they saw that man begin to struggle, one of the witnesses tried to retrieve him, but was unable to pull him from the water.

Officials identified the man by belongings left on the bank. They have not yet released his name.