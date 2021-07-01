Search for missing Hephzibah man in Barnwell County continues

Augusta (WJBF)- The search for a missing Hephzibah man continues in Barnwell County with ATVs, Bloodhound Teams, Drones, and Aircraft.

Family and loved ones of Hephzibah resident Alfonzo Green, 48, say he left home Sunday, June 27th, around 5 p.m. and never returned.

They have reason to believe that he travelled to Barnwell County – neither he nor his vehicle, a 2014 cream-colored Escalade, have been seen since.

The family tells WJBF that they contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office shortly after he failed to come back to his home in Hephzibah and they began to question his safety.

According to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Green’s information was forwarded to them by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the family’s belief that his last whereabouts can be traced to his visit to Barnwell County.

Since then, law enforcement in Barnwell County has utilized the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, as well as Bloodhound teams, ATVs, and search aircraft from SLED, according to Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Darlene Cook.

Currently, they are working with AT&T to track Green’s cell phone.

Green lives in Hephzibah with his girlfriend, who initially filed a missing person’s report with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Green’s family has since then travelled across state lines and sat down with investigators in Barnwell County to try to piece together Green’s last movements.

Green is a black male, 5 foot, 8 inches in height, weighing 200 lbs.; he was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, dark jeans and gray Nike shoes when he left his home in Hephzibah.

He was last seen driving a cream-colored 2014 Cadillac Escalade bearing GA Plates TAR2017.

A BOLO for Green and his vehicle has been distributed throughout law enforcement agencies in South Carolina.

Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $300 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Mr. Green or the vehicle.

If you have any information about Alfonzo Green and what he was doing when he disappeared Sunday, you are asked to please call and leave a tip, even if anonymous, at the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 541-1052 or County Dispatch at (803) 541-1080.

Capt. Darlene Cook with Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said their office is actively looking for Green and any clues to his disappearance and that they will expend all available resources to locate him.