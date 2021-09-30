Search continues for College of Charleston graduate missing in Arizona desert

BUCKEYE, A.Z. (WCBD) – The search for a College of Charleston (CofC) graduate who went missing from a job site in Arizona continues, despite what his family says is a lack of effort from the local police department.

Daniel Robinson, who graduated with a geology major in 2018, was last seen leaving the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road the morning of June 23. He was reported missing later that day.

A missing person flyer was released to the public and investigators with the Buckeye Police Department began speaking with friends and family to determine where Robinson may have gone. According to the Buckeye Police Department, he did not tell anyone where he was going.

Map of area searched by ACAP (Via BPD)

The Buckeye Police Department began searching the area in which Robinson was last seen.

Over the course of the search, the agency used utility vehicles, cadaver dogs, a helicopter, and a drone to search over 70 square miles.

On July 9, the Arizona Civil Air Patrol assisted with an aerial and ground search of the area.

Despite assistance from various agencies, the searches still came up empty.

Investigators established a “ping” on his phone, but could not geolocate it.

Cell phone and financial records provided no indication of Robinson’s possible whereabouts, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

On July 19, nearly a month after his disappearance, a rancher spotted Robinson’s blue 2017 Jeep Renegade in a ravine about four miles southwest of Robinson’s job site.

The Buckeye Police Department said that “because of the rough terrain, the vehicle was not clearly visible to crews searching by air and on foot.”

Via BPD

Via BPD

Via BPD

Robinson’s Jeep was turned on its side, with airbags deployed and “significant damage” to the body. Crews also found Robinson’s cellphone, wallet, keys, and clothes believed to belong to him.

Investigators said that “based on the personal effects found” at the scene, foul play is not suspected.

Crews searched the area and found no sign of Robinson. While a human skull was found nearby, DNA evidence confirmed that it did not belong to Robinson.

Mid July is when Robinson’s father, David Robinson, says the Buckeye Police Department stopped putting in the necessary effort.

He began organizing his own search parties and brought in his own private investigator and forensic analysts. He launched two websites and a Twitter page to help streamline the project.

David Robinson’s efforts are ongoing, with a volunteer party set to conduct a search on October 2. He is still calling on the Buckeye Police Department to revamp their efforts and conduct a more thorough investigation.

Anyone with information can submit tips via Robinson’s website or by contacting the Buckeye Police Department at (623) 349-6400.