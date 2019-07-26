Sean Pumphrey ends race for SC House District 84

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Sean Pumphrey has announced he is ending his campaign and withdrawing from the District 84 Special Election race.

He made the announcement via email on Friday, July 26. He also took shots at Cody Anderson and Danny Feagin while ending the quest.

“First and foremost, I am a loyal Republican who supports President Trump. Growing up in Aiken County, raising my family here, and as the State Chairman of the South Carolina Young Republicans, I entered the race for District 84 out of a sense of duty to my state, my community, and my party. Ronnie Young had been an outstanding public servant and a personal mentor. I was very troubled when I saw candidates file in the Republican Primary to fill his seat who have a history of supporting Democrats. Fortunately, shortly after filing others who I have found over the course of the campaign to be strong, credible Republican candidates entered the race. Now I am concerned that my candidacy may divide the conservative vote allowing Feagin and Anderson to advance to the runoff leaving voters without a true conservative choice. I can not let that happen. I am withdrawing from the race and asking voters to support someone other than these two men. Both Feagin and Anderson refused to have their position on the Second Amendment rated by the NRA, they have not pledged to support federal term limits, and have even failed to make strong statements about the right to life. Worse even, Danny Feagin actually supported a Democrat for this very seat against Republican legend Roland Smith. While I know and like Cody Anderson personally, respect him, and believe him to be kind, hard working small businessman, some of his public positions prior to running I simply can not support. Anderson publicly applauded the Democratic take over of Congress in 2006 and went so far as to call on Nancy Pelosi to run for President in 2008. I remain committed to fighting for Republican principles and will now turn my focus to other ways I can support the Republican Party and President Trump—more on that later. Until then I will leave the voters with this: Friends don’t let Republican friends vote for those who only pretend to be Republicans. Please support one of the true conservative Republicans running for State House Tuesday NOT Danny Feagin or Cody Anderson.”

The Cody Anderson campaign team provided NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk with the following statement in response.

“It is always disappointing to see a fellow candidate lash out in poor taste. To cite the late and great Ronald Reagan, ‘Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.’ I do not intend to retaliate in the same poor taste. Unfortunately, the former candidate, and the other campaign he is conspiring with, have sought to spin a tail of lies, spinning from a college assignment from a liberal professor years ago. Our campaign is surging with momentum and that means that stones will be thrown at us, however, it will not knock us down. We have, in fact, filed with the NRA but they have yet to publish our rating. I will gladly make the actual survey I filled out, public. I do support term limits. I do support life. I do support the Republican party. I do support conservative values. I do support Donald Trump.”

Shawn reached out to the Danny Feagin campaign for a comment in response to Sean Pumphrey’s claims. He told Shawn that the claims are “a bunch of lies.”