Scientists in Augusta conclude CBD may help ward off lung destruction in COVID-19 patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Early studies from health experts at Augusta University show cannabidiol, or CBD may help stop lung destruction in patients with coronavirus.

“Now we have the concept of proof that CBD may have the potential to help the patients,” said Dr. Babak Baban, Immunologist and Interim Associate Dean for Research at DCG.

Researchers in Augusta have found a balance for inflammation.

Dr. Jack Yu, a Physician-scientist and the Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at MCG explained, “We go from not having enough inflammation to all of a sudden we got too much of it. This regulation is the one we have discovered because CBD blocks this.”

“We do not want to switch off the inflammation. We want to downgrade it. We want to balance it,” said Dr. Baban.

Through their study, if CBD is added to inflammed lung, tissue starts to stabilize. For people with coronavirus, scientists say there is a big amount of inflammation-promoting molecules.

“As much as we know about the COVID-19 symptoms, we thought it will be a very plausible hypothesis to see if inflammatory side features of CBD can help,” said Dr. Baban.

The doctors along with their team tested their hypothesis in mice, a first of its kind model.

Dr. Baban explained, “Purely in vivo, those considered ex vivo, means outside the body. This is the body that has a temperature of 37 to have the most similarity with the actual COVID-19 model.”

“When we got the ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome), the oxygen saturation goes down because the mice can breathe well. If we don’t rescue them with the CBD, a large number of them would have died,” said Dr. Yu.

While your lungs won’t be the same after having acute respiratory distress syndrome the health experts remain hopeful with their discoveries.

Dr. Yu added, “This plant product (CBD) is very effective at restoring this balance which is lost.”

Using CBD to treat COVID-19 patients is still in its early stages, but we will update you with any progress made.

To learn more about the study, click or tap here.