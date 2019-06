AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- For the past five years, Augusta University has hosted a seven-day residential cyber camp for high school juniors and seniors. It's called "GenCyber" summer camp, and the mission is to grow the number of students studying cybersecurity.

"Just cybersecurity in general or even computer science," said camp counselor, David Peeler. "It's a broad field, and there are many things you can do, go out it and explore."