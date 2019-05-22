Evans High School all-girls cyber-security team will compete in Nationals

A few local high school students are breaking the barrier when it comes to women in technology.

Evans High School all-girls cyber-security team will participate in the national championship round for “Girls Go CyberStart.“

11,000 high school girls worldwide participated in the competition, and Evans High came on top of 287 girls who represented Georgia.

The team’s captain says she hopes they can be an inspiration for more all-girls cyber-security teams in the River Region.

“Having a team of 25 girls go for Girls Go CyberStart makes it even more important than having just one girl going to compete,“ said Eliana Lopez.

Augusta Preparatory Day School cyber team also made the cut for the national championship round.

Governor Brian Kemp’s Office recognized the EHS cyber team for their work.