Code Boot Camp: Augusta’s next wave of web developers

More and more technology companies are moving to Augusta, making the city the hub of cyber command.

The former governor, Nathan Deal, says there are more than 200,000 job openings in the industry. He hopes the Georgia Cyber Center can be a stepping stone to fill those positions.

”There are a ton of jobs that are coming, and we are trying to fill that as fast we can,” said Code Boot Camp instructor, Schuster Braun.

Code Boot Camp is hoping to be one source to place people in those jobs.

It is a 12-week hands-on course that the instructor says will teach soft skills that companies are looking for.

“Knowing how to create a website, knowing how to create an application, knowing how to break these technical problems apart is going to be basic needs,” explained Braun.

Whether you’re looking for more education or a change of career, students say the web development course is an opportunity to be part of Augusta’s growing technology industry.

“Even if you don’t have any skills and this something you are interested in exploring; this program provides an incredible space to get a good grip to develop some skills,” said Michelle Wray.

“It’s so important for our community to maintain this talent, and not have it just let go other places. We’re creating bright kids, and we need to give them the opportunity to grow,” said Braun.

At the end of the boot camp, students will receive a certificate accredited with Augusta Tech, and skills to step into the tech industry.

The Code Boot Camp will host a job conference on April 27th.

It will include top name cyber and technology companies throughout the country for the students and public to connect with.

The class is asking for donations to put on the conference. Click here if you would like to donate.