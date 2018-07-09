Beryl dissipates after Dominica, easing threat to others

The remnant of Tropical Storm Beryl has rushed over Dominica but then dissipated, lessening the threat to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, which had braced for heavy rains and strong winds less than a year after being battered by hurricanes.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the system’s winds will fall below gale force during the night as it heads on a path expected to take it south of those islands. But forecasters also caution that people should be alert for possible heavy rain that could cause flooding or mudslides.



Beryl disintegrated as a tropical storm shortly before crossing over Dominica, which is still rebuilding more than nine months after Hurricane Maria killed dozens of people.



There was no early word on damage from the storm on Dominica.

