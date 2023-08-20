BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The All-Star Country Music Festival is set to rock Ehrhardt, South Carolina, on August 26, 2023, as it pays tribute to American Idol top 8 contestant Warren Peay.

The festival, a celebration for all of Bamberg County, boasts a lineup of country music stars, including Lenny Cooper, Cody Webb, Warren Peay, Brandon Elder, David Cooler, and Britan Cox.

Organizers are pulling out all the stops for promotion, from posters and flyers to advertising on platforms like iHeartRadio.

Cody Webb and Ehrhardt Mayor Gene Sease joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share what you can expect.