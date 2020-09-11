SCHP investigating a deadly accident in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly accident in Allendale County.

The incident happened about 3:00 p.m., September, 10th on U.S. 278, near Cave Church Road.

Officials say three people were in a 2001 Volvo when the driver veered off one side of the road, over-corrected, then veered off the opposite side of the road, flipping the vehicle.

No one had on seatbealts, and one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Allendale County Hospital where they later died.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

No word if charges will be filed in this case.