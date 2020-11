AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A little boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting while inside his home in Aiken will be remembered by his school.

North Aiken Elementary will host a tree-planting ceremony on Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m. in honor of Edward Mckenzie, Jr.

A 13-year old was also injured in that incident.

Three suspects are in custody and authorities are still searching for one person in connection with the incident.