School leaders have plan for remote learning if needed following uptick in quarantines at Aiken County schools

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Quarantine numbers are increasing in Aiken County Schools. According to new data, the district now has more than 5,000 students quarantined. Last week’s numbers are up since the prior one.

“I don’t want to lose another life within the district, board member Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson said at a recent school board meeting. “I don’t want to lose another teacher, bookkeeper, student, or bus driver. I just plead with parents to simply ask your children to wear a mask,” she added.

School leaders have a plan that could be in place in case remote learning is a necessary option.

“Our curriculum support staff has been working in collaboration with members of our task force to create professional development to support teachers, students, and parents with digital learning,” Director of Curriculum Support at Aiken schools Micki Dove shared.

Those options include:

Option 1: Livestream classroom instruction

Option 2: Teachers can deliver content through Schoology.

Option 3: Paper copies of assignments

But some say paper assignments aren’t the way to go. “I’ve heard nothing but complaints about paper packets,” school board member Dr. Patricia Hanks said.

If the entire whole class is remote learning, the teacher will teach from the classroom — only if able. If the teacher isn’t well, someone else will take over.

As for special needs students, the director and teacher will work together to come up with a personalized game plan.