COPPERAS COVE, Texas (WJBF) — A heartwarming photo is going viral showing a school bus driver in Texas’ compassion for his students.

Copperas Cove Independent School District posted the photo of Jerry Martin to Facebook where they explained that Martin cut the grass at one of his stops so the students don’t have to stand in the weeds while waiting.

“The home is vacant and the yard is not being maintained,” the district said.