School bus crash on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a school bus accident,.
It happened shortly before 7:00am on Deans Bridge Road at Barton Chapel Road.

No injuries reported.
The bus has been moved out of the roadway and into the IGA Parking lot.

No other details are available at this time.

