School bus crash in Aiken County blocks roadway

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) -The South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the way to an accident involving a Midland Valley High School bus and 2019 Toyota Tundra.

It happened about 8:45 Tuesday on the 2200 block of Augusta road, in front of  Gloverville First Baptist Church.

There were 17 students on board the bus at the time.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, no students are injured.

As of 8:50 am, the bus was still blocking the roadway.

There is an unconfirmed report of possible injuries to the person or persons riding in the other vehicle.

