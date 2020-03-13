School bus accident in Richmond County, no injuries reported

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are at the scene of an accident involving a school bus. It happened shortly before seven at at the intersection of Jimmie Dyess and Powell Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, children are on the bus. No word on what school the bus was headed to.

No injuries are reported.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene, we’ll bring you more details when they become available.

This is a developing story.

Latest Headlines: