School bus accident in Aiken sends students to the hospital

AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – A special education school bus in Aiken County was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

A statement from the Aiken County School District said the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 421 and Belvedere Clearwater Road.

The occupants of the bus included one driver and two students.

District personnel accompanied the students, who were both transported to Augusta University Children’s Medical Center for precautionary examinations by medical professionals.

Parents and schools were immediately notified.

No word on what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

