AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – High school students in the Richmond County School System have a chance to be creative for some cash. The Sandra E. Wimberly Education is Prevention Virtual Essay Scholarship is available now. Students in grades 9-12 across the district can apply by obtaining an application from the school counselor.

The scholarship, offered annually by Positively Augusta, Inc. and The Augusta (GA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, this year, gives students a chance to think about and discuss ways they would present the topics of HIV and AIDS education and mental health services. Students must create an infographic about interventions and approaches combining the topics using Canva, Publisher, Word or any other media program. All entries are due December 30th and must be submitted to PositivelyAugusta@yahoo.com. Scholarship winning prizes are:

1st Place – $300

2nd Place – $200

3rd Place – $100

Winners will be announced via the the organization’s Instagram accounts, positivelyaugusta and augustagalinks on December 31.

The goal is to raise awareness about both issues that impact youth and give students a chance to improve media skills.

The late Sandra E. Wimberly was a tireless HIV and AIDS health educator and community advocate in the CSRA. The legacy of her work lives on in this community. She died in 2019.