EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Another day, another scam, this time in Edgefield County.

Authorities report that residents have been targeted by scam calls from individuals claiming to be deputies.

These callers inform the recipients that they’ve missed a court date and request they send “vouchers.”

This is a scam.

The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office will never call and ask you to send anything.