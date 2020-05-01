SC State Parks reopen May 1 with some restrictions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina State Parks reopened Friday with some restrictions.

The parks will be opened on a ‘limited basis,’ meaning certain group facilities such as picnic shelters, community buildings, park offices and retail stores will remain closed for now, according to the South Carolina State Parks website.

All guests will be expected to following social distancing guidelines, and each park will limiting and monitoring visitor capacity. When a park reaches its capacity, the gates will be closed until some of the visitors leave.

To limit contact with safe, tickets can be purchased online. Visitors can purchase the tickets the same day the plan to visit and present their receipt at the gate.

The playgrounds will remain closed until June 1. Officials said this is due to the difficulty of effectively cleaning the equipment.

Most trails will be opened, but there are still some restrictions on camping and campgrounds. Click here for more info.

There will not be any canoe, kayak, paddleboard or jon boat rentals, but visitors will be allowed to bring their own equipment to use.

For more information about the parks’ guidelines, visit their website.