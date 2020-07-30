SC State Fair will be a drive thru event for 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fair celebrates 150 years

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Good news and bad news about the South Carolina State Fair this year. The good news is it will be free.

The bad news is it will be a Drive-Thru Only event, that means no rides.
But you can still get your favorite traditional fair foods delivered to your car, and attractions will still be up.

The drive-thru fair will be held October 20th and the 21st.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories