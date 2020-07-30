SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Good news and bad news about the South Carolina State Fair this year. The good news is it will be free.
The bad news is it will be a Drive-Thru Only event, that means no rides.
But you can still get your favorite traditional fair foods delivered to your car, and attractions will still be up.
The drive-thru fair will be held October 20th and the 21st.
Latest Headlines:
- SC State Fair will be a drive thru event for 2020
- Grieving Virginia mom remembers children killed in crash: ‘Wonderful, beautiful souls’
- Removal recommendation of the “Old Slave Market” moves forward
- Remembering Civil Rights icon John Lewis
- Women To Watch: Renika Green