SC Sex offenders on probation/parole have Halloween curfew

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF)– The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services will again have a curfew for offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.

Halloween Rules for sex offenders on Probation, Parole and other forms of community supervision under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS are as follows:

Curfew: 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. statewide on Halloween day Thursday, Oct. 31.

This applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense.

apply to all registered sex offenders, many of whom are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the jurisdiction of SCDPPPS. Curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all 46 counties in the state. Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.

Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights on outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals. They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street.

Don’t be overly alarmed. It is perfectly OK to allow your child to trick-or-treat under supervision.

Last year, 165 PPP Agents and staff performed a total of 366 sex offender residence checks and another 166 landline phone checks statewide. Another 201 offenders were required to go to a central place for curfew in some counties. There were six arrests for curfew violations.