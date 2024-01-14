COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina is one of only 10 states that have not yet decriminalized cannabis or legalized it for medical purposes. One organization is working to change that.

Wednesday, January 17, the 2nd annual SC Cannabis Supporters United Rally is happening in Columbia.

The event sponsored by the South Carolina Cannabis Coalition will include music, speakers, the opportunity to register to vote, and more.

A featured speaker will be South Carolina State Senator Deon Tedder who recently pre-filed a senate bill that would prohibit law enforcement officers from searching vehicles based solely on the scent of marijuana.

It’s from 10 am – 2 p.m. over on the north steps of the Statehouse.