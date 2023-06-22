COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A new national report shows South Carolina has returned to the bottom 10 states on child well-being.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2023 KIDS COUNT report, South Carolina moved back down to 41st.

In 2022, South Carolina was ranked 39th. According to the 2020 and 2021 reports, South Carolina was ranked 41st.

The annual ranking in the Data Book uses four key indicators — economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

Officials said all these factors help produce an overall child well-being ranking for each state.

The Children’s Trust of South Carolina said the report shows there are several critical health indicators show opportunities for South Carolina to improve the health and well-being of its youngest citizens.

According to the KIDS COUNT report, South Carolina ranked 47th in children’s health.

Sarah Knox, Senior Director of Policy & Advocacy for the Children’s Trust of South Carolina, said statistics for children born at low birth weight are particularly alarming.

In South Carolina, 10% of babies born in 2021 weighed less than 5.5 pounds at birth, putting them at higher risk for short- and long-term complications.

Knox said expanding home visit programs would help mothers and their babies.

“Right now about 10% of the eligible population is receiving home visiting services. We know through data home visiting decreases maternal mortality, infant mortality and increases birth weights,” Knox said.

The report also explored the lack of accessible and affordable child care options. The Children’s Trust of SC said almost 15% of South Carolina children from birth to age 5 living in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job due to child care problems, the state ranks as the fifth-worst in the nation.