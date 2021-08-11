SC poised to receive additional $1B in transportation funding under federal infrastructure bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say the federal infrastructure bill just passed by the U.S. Senate will greatly benefit their efforts.

Under the bipartisan proposal, South Carolina is poised to receive over a 30% boost in federal road and bridge funding over the next five years, SCDOT officials said. This 30% boost translates into an estimated $1 Billion in additional federal funding directed to the state’s road and bridge network over the five-year period.

SCDOT currently receives approximately $733 Million annually in federal road and bridge funding. The additional funding will be key to addressing the remaining gaps in South Carolina’s road and bridge program. These gaps have previously been primarily identified by SCDOT as congestion relief projects, bridge projects and drainage projects.

In addition to the above figures, the infrastructure proposal also includes funding for transit, rail, and broadband deployment.

“The bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate would enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses, and visitors in the Palmetto state,” says South Carolina’s Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall.

She added, “The current plan provides the flexibility needed at the state level, streamlines project development and provides a reliable, stable funding stream for the next five years.”

SCDOT will continue to monitor the proposal, proposed amendments, and other adjustments that are typically made during the legislative process.