SC officials hope Janssen vaccine at community vaccination center will improve vaccination rates

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — According to officials, more than 19,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the mass vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall.

Officials said in the last six weeks, the site saw an uptick in daily vaccination numbers. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said, “Having this site open 7 days a week from 7am to 7 pm has made it more convenient and increased access.”

She hopes to switch to the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will entice more people to come to the Columbia Place Mall to get their vaccine.

According to the state Emergency Management Division, 1,000 doses a day can be administered at the site.

Public Information Coordinator Brandon Lavorgna said, “We had a line at the gate this morning waiting to come in here with numerous cars. It’s been pretty steady all day.”

Officials hope the switch from the Pfizer vaccine will generate more interest in the site.

The community vaccination center is open from 7am to 7pm every day. No appointment is necessary.

For more information on the mass vaccination site click or tap here.