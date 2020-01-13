SC man gets life for killing after argument over tablet

ALLENDALE, S.C. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 30-year-old South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teenager in an argument over a missing tablet computer.

An Allendale County jury found Jamel Williams guilty of murder in the March 2018 shooting. Authorities say Williams argued with two men about the missing tablet inside an Allendale apartment.

A witness testified Williams locked the apartment door and threatened to kill 18-year-old Tyrek Mitchell. Mitchell tripped and fell as he begged for his life and was shot and killed. Williams then shot a second man in the face but he survived.