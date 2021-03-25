SC man ejected and killed in Batesburg crash

BATESBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man is dead after a crash Thursday morning.

The Aiken County Coroner was called to the 2100 block of Old 96 Indian Trail in Batesburg around 6:50 this morning.

25-year old Dexter Vallet of Pineville, South Carolina was pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner says Vallet was not wearing a seat belt when the 2004 Nissan SUV ran off the road, overturned, hit a culvert, and ejected him.

The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis are pending.

