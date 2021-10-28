SC Lt. Governor visits McCormick County; county leaders share needs of area

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor stopping in McCormick County on Thursday, October 28. County leaders had a chance to let her know what they need in order to stay successful.

“It is important to us to know that our state legislator and our state leaders understand how hard we’re working here in McCormick County,” McCormick County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charlotte Talent told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about Evette’s visit.

Nearly 10,000 people call McCormick County home. “Out here, it’s [going] good for us,” County Council Chairman Charles Jennings added. While things look good for the county, leaders say, much more is needed.

“If we could just get a little bit more infrastructure, broadband, we got several homes that haven’t been served yet,” Jennings said. “Then later we hope to get some more sewer into the county lines and that would help be able to entice young people to come to McCormick or to stay in McCormick County,” he added.

Those are some of the concerns Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette heard during the annual Women In Business Luncheon in McCormick County Thursday. She says a plan is in place to help rural areas with those issues. “With the new amount of money that is coming in with the art funds looking at pairing with our rural communities when it comes to infrastructure like water and sewer, to make sure that they have what they need to go along with the art funds that each community is getting on their own to help out in our small rural communities,” she said. The lieutenant governor also says after a record year for state businesses in 2020, helping those businesses continue to do well is a top priority at the state level. “it’s due to good leadership and good fiscal policy that’s in place today and has been in place, in prior years,” she added.

She says it was important for her as a woman to be at the luncheon. ” I think it’s important for women to always encourage each other and to reach out and help each other. You know, that’s how we grow. That’s how every good community grows. I think women are resilient and strong and we have great ideas and we can come together and all help each other. There’s no stopping us,” she said.

“We are just thankful for what they are doing here in McCormick County and throughout the state of South Carolina,” Jennings added.