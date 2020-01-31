SC lawmakers put halt to Teacher Bill of Rights

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- We are into week 3 of the senate debate on education reform as senators pick apart the SC Career Opportunity and Access For All Act.” Early into the debate Senator Tom Davis from Beaufort introduced an amendment to include a Teacher Bill of Rights.

Less paperwork, more classroom control, and bathroom breaks are just a few things teachers included in the list of proposals teachers are asking lawmakers to consider.

On Wednesday, state senators spent hours debating the amendment.

Senator Shane Martin voted in favor of including the amendment into the massive education bill.

“You had one that lays the groundwork that says ok the districts may give teachers some right then you had one that gave teachers some recourse.”

The amendment eliminates unnecessary paperwork, allowing teachers to sue a school district if rights are violated and requires schools to give teachers a 30 minute break free from classroom duties.

Senator Karl Allen also voted in favor of the amendment. Allen added, “It’s shocking to know there is not a way administratively in some classrooms, some districts because to be effective they have to be comfortable, we want them to be comfortable to put their bes tfoot forward.”

28 senators voted against the amendment. Opponents say the litigation power the proposal gives teachers could have unintended legal consequences.

Senator Rex Rice presented his concerns and resoning behind his “No” vote.

“One issue you could have a flood of teachers going to the school board when they should be able to work that out administratively with the schools and another if a teacher did go against the school district and they lost they would have to actually pay those legal fees.”

The amendment failed to pass with a vote of 28-14. However, elements of that amendment are included in separate bills currently waiting discussion.

