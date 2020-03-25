SC lawmakers call on Gov. McMaster for ‘stay at home’ order

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two South Carolina lawmakers are calling on Governor Henry McMaster to issue a “stay at home” order.

Representatives Gary Clary and Neal Collins, who both represent districts in Pickens County, wrote a letter to Gov. McMaster on Wednesday, asking him to consider issuing a “stay at home order.”

“You made an unprecedented and bold move closing schools on Sunday, March 15, 2020 when our state had just 28 known positives. We know there was debate as to delaying the closure. It will be forever unknown how many lives you saved by closing immediately- it slowed transmission allowing more preparation and was a wake-up call for many of our citizens,” the letter says. “During your announcement, we immediately started urging for a stay at home order. As current or former partners in small business law firms, we understand the damage to our economy and local businesses. However, the damage to South Carolina will be more profound if we do not slow the growth of those infected.”

courtesy: Neal Collins Twitter

In a tweet on March 21, Gov. McMaster said a “shelter in place” order wasn’t under consideration at the time. Read more here.

In an emergency meeting on Tuesday night, Charleston City Council members voted nine to four to approve a stay at home ordinance put forth by Mayor John Tecklenburg. More information can be found here.

More than fifteen states have issued orders restricting movement of residents in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Current restrictions include the three biggest cities in the United States — New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

