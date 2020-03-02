SC governor to meet with special health panel on coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s governor is holding a meeting of a public health committee to discuss the spread of the new virus.

Monday will mark the second meeting of the state’s Public Health Emergency Plan Committee and Gov. Henry McMaster is holding it at the state’s emergency command center south of Columbia.

The public health committee includes all the state’s emergency agencies, a private doctor who is an expert in infectious diseases, a hospital official, a coroner and several others.

Officials stressed no cases of the new virus have been diagnosed in South Carolina, but say it is important to be prepared.

