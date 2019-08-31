SC Gov. Henry McMaster declares State of Emergency in preparation of Hurricane Dorian

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency urging South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state.

The declaration was made on Saturday, August 31.

The executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources and sets into effect the State Emergency Operations Plan.

The declaration by the governor also authorizes state and local emergency management agencies to begin mobilizing assets and resources to be staged along the coast ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Dorian.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”