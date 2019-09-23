SC flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Dr. Emily Clyburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — Flags throughout South Carolina to be flown at half-staff on Monday.
The move is in remembrance of Dr. Emily England Clyburn. The wife of Whip Majority Leader Representative Jim Clyburn passed away Thursday, September 19 after a battle with diabetes.
“Please keep the Clyburn family in your prayers during this time and remember her many contributions to our state when you see a lowered flag on Monday,” the South Carolina governor tweeted.
Services for Dr. Clyburn will be held on Sunday and Monday.
She was 80 years old.