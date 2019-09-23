SC flags to be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of Dr. Emily Clyburn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — Flags throughout South Carolina to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

The move is in remembrance of Dr. Emily England Clyburn. The wife of Whip Majority Leader Representative Jim Clyburn passed away Thursday, September 19 after a battle with diabetes.

“Please keep the Clyburn family in your prayers during this time and remember her many contributions to our state when you see a lowered flag on Monday,” the South Carolina governor tweeted.

I have ordered flags throughout South Carolina to be flown at half-staff on Monday in honor of Dr. Emily England Clyburn. Please keep the Clyburn family in your prayers during this time and remember her many contributions to our state when you see a lowered flag on Monday. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 20, 2019

Services for Dr. Clyburn will be held on Sunday and Monday.

She was 80 years old.