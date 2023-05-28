IRMO, S.C. (WJBF) — A South Carolina community is continuing to mourn the loss of James Muller.

The 25-year-old firefighter lost his life while responding to an apartment fire Friday in Columbia.

The Irmo Fire Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of his family. Checks can be made to the “Irmo Fire Foundation” and mailed to Irmo Fire Headquarters.

You’re asked to leave a memo “In Memory of James Muller.” They are NOT supporting or affiliated with any other fundraising efforts.

A makeshift memorial has been started at the Headquarters Station, 6017 Saint Andrews Road.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

You submit a donation online, here.