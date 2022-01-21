SC DOT prepares for winter weather

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Ahead of tonight’s weather event, the South Carolina Department of Transportation worked to make sure roads and bridges are safe across the state.

“We’re just ready,” Brittany Harriot with SCDOT told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

As people traveled the highways in Aiken County, DOT crews were hard at work. “Late last night, early this morning, they were putting out salt and salt brine to help break up that ice so it wouldn’t affect roads,” she said.

That mixture was added to bridges and roads including I-20 and I-520. It took a lot of manpower to get the plans in place — including contractors, wreckers, and the national guard — to be able to treat and clear roads as the storm move through. Some are working 24-hour shifts.

“We over prepare by making sure that we have units stationed around the state. We’ve actually contracted help, so we have plenty of trucks equipment supplies,” Harriot shared.

Transportation leaders say you should avoid unnecessary trips on the road until this weather event is over. “If you are, you know, having to drive to work or anything like that, just reduce your speed and try carefully and safely, and just be aware of our crews working, um, during the event.”

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 SCDOT employees were working this winter event.