SC DMV to re-open branch locations

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — The South Carolina DMV is re-opening all branches.

Officials say it will help serve customers while following social distancing guidelines.

You cannot just show up, you must make an appointment on the d-m-v’s website.

There will also be a limit on how many people are allowed in, and the agency will only serve you at every other counter.

Extensions are still in place for driver’s licenses and registrations.

Offices will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, except in Allendale and McCormick. Those offices will open only on Wednesdays.