SC DMV taking precautions to keep driver safe

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is taking its own precautions to keep the COVID-19 from spreading.

Beginning Monday, March 16, customers must have an appointment to complete a road test. No walk-in road tests will be conducted.

