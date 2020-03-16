SC DMV taking precautions to keep driver safe

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is taking its own precautions to keep the COVID-19 from spreading.
Beginning Monday, March 16, customers must have an appointment to complete a road test. No walk-in road tests will be conducted.
Click here to visit the SC DMV website.
