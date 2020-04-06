SC closes more businesses to flatten the COVID-19 curve

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The SC Emergency Management Division and the SC Department of Commerce have developed a list of industries deemed “non-essential” that will be closed temporarily effective at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020.
“Non-essential” businesses, venues, facilities, services and activities will be closed to non-employees and will not be open for access or use by the public or shall not take place.
This includes businesses where access is limited and based on membership. The list of Non-Essential Businesses is as follows:
1. Entertainment venues and facilities
- Night clubs
- Bowling alleys
- Arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums, aquariums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
2. Recreational and athletic facilities and activities
- Fitness and exercise centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Group exercise facilities (including yoga, barre and spin studios or facilities)
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person in close proximity and within less than six (6) feet of another person
- Activities that require the use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
3. Close-contact service providers
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage service
4. Retail stores
- Furniture and home-furnishings stores
- Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores, with the exception of hardware and home-improvement stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft and music stores
- Flea markets
- Florists and flower stores
- This does NOT prohibit the continued operation of retail stores, as set forth above, for the limited purpose of fulfilling online or telephone orders or providing alternate means of purchasing or delivering products or services – to include curbside purchase, pickup or delivery and home or off-site delivery – provided that such options or measures can be implemented in a manner that facilitates and maintains effective “social distancing” and is consistent with any applicable guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials.
Click here for more information.