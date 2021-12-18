SC AG Wilson files with US Supreme Court to block Biden’s OSHA mandate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed with the Supreme Court of the United States and asked to block the Biden administration’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate.

According to the AG’s office, this is a result of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision to lift a stay that required companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.

A.G. Wilson, 26 other states, and a list of companies and organizations filled the appeal just before 1 a.m. Saturday, officials said. This happened a few hours after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay.

“The filing argues, among other things, that, “This case does not present the question whether vaccines or vaccine mandates are wise or desirable. Instead, it presents the narrow questions whether OSHA had authority to issue the Mandate, and whether it lawfully exercised whatever authority it had. After all, ‘our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully,’ even during a pandemic and ‘even in pursuit of desirable ends.’” THE OFFICE OF ATTORNEY GENERAL ALAN WILSON

According to officials, there are three Biden administration vaccine mandates being challenged in court: